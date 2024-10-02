AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:26 p.m. EDT

Michael Jordan’s 23XI and a 2nd team sue NASCAR over revenue sharing model

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — NASCAR is facing a federal antitrust lawsuit from two of its teams, including one co-owned by Michael Jordan. The suit seeks unspecified damages and says the charter system limits competition by unfairly binding the teams to the stock car series. NASCAR gave teams a take-it-or-leave-it offer last month and only 13 teams signed. Jordan’s 23XI team and Front Row Motorsports refused and have hired the top antitrust lawyer in the country to fight their battle with NASCAR.

Alcaraz rallies past Sinner to win China Open and make it 3-for-3 against his top rival this year

BEIJING (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz has won seven straight points in the decisive tiebreaker to beat top-ranked Jannik Sinner 6-7 (6), 6-4, 7-6 (3) and win the China Open to extend his recent mastery over his biggest rival as the Italian deals with an ongoing doping case. The third-ranked Alcaraz has now won all three of his meetings with Sinner this year after also coming out on top in semifinals at Indian Wells and the French Open. Sinner was the defending champion in Beijing but had to refocus after the World Anti-Doping Agency announced on Saturday that it was appealing a decision to clear him of wrongdoing following two positive steroid tests.

From the Stanley Cup champion Panthers and beyond, the NHL is shooting for another best season ever

The Stanley Cup has found a home in South Florida after the Panthers finished on top at the end of what some considered the best NHL season in history. With the defending champions looking for a third consecutive trip to the final and the West loaded with contenders from Edmonton to Dallas, there’s plenty of reason to think 2024-25 can be even better. It’s a tough act to follow after the league broke its attendance record and the Panthers-Oilers final went the distance to seven games. Alex Ovechkin chasing Wayne Gretzky, Connor McDavid pursuing the Cup and Auston Matthews shooting for another 60 goals is just a bit of what to look forward to.

Fernando Tatis Jr. returns to the playoffs with a towering 2-run homer for the Padres in 4-0 win

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fernando Tatis Jr. and his swagger returned to the playoffs with a blast. The 25-year-old San Diego star hit a towering two-run homer on his first playoff swing in four seasons to give the Padres a 2-0 lead against rookie AJ Smith-Shawver and the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of their Wild Card Series. The shot traveled 415 feet into the second deck in left field and sent the towel-waving crowd at Petco Park into a frenzy. The dreadlocked Dominican tossed his bat aside and did his signature stutter step around third base.

Aces’ quest to threepeat hits 2-0 hole vs Liberty while Sun and Lynx are split in WNBA playoffs

NEW YORK (AP) — The Las Vegas Aces and Connecticut Sun head home to continue the WNBA semifinals with two very different feelings. The Aces are trying to save their season while the Sun hope to close out the Minnesota Lynx. Two-time defending champion Las Vegas trails New York 2-0 in the best-of-five series while the Sun split the first two games in Minnesota. The Aces aren’t panicking, despite needing to pull off a historic comeback to advance to the Finals for the third straight year. Sun coach Stephanie White knows that the winner of that series will probably be the team that has a better shooting percentage.

Former Poland goalkeeper Szczesny joins Barcelona after announcing his retirement in August

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona has added former Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny to its squad to help make up for the absence of the injured Marc-André ter Stegen. Szczesny had retired from professional soccer in August after leaving Juventus but said it would be “stupid” not to accept the Barcelona offer. Barcelona said the 34-year-old Szczesny arrives “in unusual circumstances but there is no doubt that his CV speaks for itself.” Barcelona reached a deal for Szczesny to stay until the end of the season. Ter Stegen had surgery after rupturing a tendon in his right knee in a Spanish league game last month and is expected to be sidelined for several months. Iñaki Peña has been Barcelona’s starter in goal since the injury.

Skubal shines in playoff debut to help Detroit Tigers to first playoff win in more than a decade

HOUSTON (AP) — Tarik Skubal added perhaps his most important accomplishment to date to an already sparkling resume Tuesday. The AL pitching Triple Crown winner gave the Detroit Tigers their first postseason victory in more than a decade with a sensational playoff debut in a 3-1 victory over the Houston Astros. Skubal, who had had 228 strikeouts to go with 18 wins and 2.39 ERA, allowed just four singles and walked one in six innings.

Goff’s perfect night and Daniels’ fast start contribute to record pace for completion percentage

Jared Goff and Jayden Daniels have put up record-breaking performances in recent weeks when it comes to completing passes at a high rate. They are far from alone as it has never been easier to complete a pass in the NFL in part because the throws are getting shorter and shorter. The completion rate of 66.1% this season is in pace to be the best ever topping the previous high of 65.2% in 2020 thanks in part to the average pass being thrown 7.4 yards downfield. That’s the lowest mark since air yards were first tracked by Sportradar in 2006.

Bills’ Von Miller suspended by NFL for 4 games for violating personal conduct policy

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills edge rusher Von Miller was suspended four games by the NFL on Tuesday for violating the league’s personal conduct policy. The NFL did not reveal the reason for the suspension, which comes as Buffalo prepares to play at the Houston Texans on Sunday. Miller is the NFL’s active leader in sacks. He’s eligible to rejoin the Bills ahead of their home game against Miami on Nov. 3. Miller was accused last November of assaulting his pregnant girlfriend at their home outside Dallas during the Bills’ bye week. No charges have been filed, and Miller said in July he considered the case closed.

Early reaction to Utah Hockey Club is strong as it enters crowded Salt Lake market

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Jazz did more than carve out a place in this city. They became a Salt Lake City institution. The Utah Hockey Club is hoping to do the same. The Jazz continued to draw sellout crowds long after Stockton-to-Malone eventually turned into a rebuilding team. There is room for more than one major professional team. The arrival of the team formerly known as the Arizona Coyotes sparked enormous interest. More than 34,000 season-ticket deposits made in the first 48 hours. Only 8% of those deposits for the Utah Hockey Club also were Jazz season-ticket holders.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.