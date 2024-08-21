AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:54 p.m. EDT

Warriors Hall of Famer Al Attles, who was one of NBA’s 1st Black head coaches, has died at age 87

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Al Attles, a Hall of Famer who coached the 1975 NBA champion Warriors and spent more than six decades with the organization as a player, general manager and most recently team ambassador, has died. He was 87. The Warriors announced that Attles had died in his East Bay home on Tuesday surrounded by family. Nicknamed “The Destroyer” for his physical style of play, the Warriors were his love and his only team after they selected him in the fifth round of the 1960 draft.

Why wasn’t Jannik Sinner suspended after two positive steroid tests? What do other players think?

No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player Jannik Sinner will be playing in the U.S. Open — which begins in New York next week — even though word just emerged that he tested positive twice in March for a banned anabolic steroid. It’s a case that no one knew about until Tuesday and one that has drawn all sorts of questions — and, in some instances, criticism — from other players who wonder whether there was a double standard at play because of Sinner’s success, are confused about why this was all kept under wraps and want to know why Sinner was allowed to keep competing before there was a resolution.

Nelly Korda looks to rediscover unbeatable form in Women’s British Open at the home of golf

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland (AP) — Nelly Korda was playing such good golf in the first half of 2024 that her rivals were starting to hope she wouldn’t turn up for tournaments. It’s all changed for the world’s top-ranked player heading into the Women’s British Open at St. Andrews. Korda went on a run of five straight victories from January to April amid a tear of six wins in seven starts on the LPGA Tour. However Korda missed the cut in three successive events including in two majors for the first time in her career and was outside the top 20 at both the Evian Championship and the Olympic Games in Paris. The home of golf is staging the Women’s British Open for the third time.

PGA Tour’s return to Castle Pines stirs memories of milkshakes, mountains and missing Tiger Woods

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Castle Pines is the host of this week’s second event of the PGA Tour playoffs, the BMW Championship. The course south of Denver once had the makings of one of those can’t-miss stops on pro golf’s unrelenting calendar. But too many players skipped the tournament called the International. Most notable was Tiger Woods, whose absence played a role in sealing its fate. The International was last played in 2006. For the first time since then, the tour is back at the course that oil magnate Jack Vickers built with a big assist from his buddy, Jack Nicklaus.

How well do you know the US Open? Try an AP quiz about the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament

How well do you know the U.S. Open? The year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament begins Monday on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The AP has written a quiz to test your tennis knowledge. Who was the last player to win at least two titles in a row at the U.S. Open? Who was the last man to win a year’s last three Grand Slam titles? When did the U.S. Tennis Association introduce equal prize money for men and women at the U.S. Open?

It’s not your imagination: There are players in their mid-20s all over college football, here’s why

The impact of the NCAA ruling granting an extra year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season remains apparent four years later as players extend their college careers into their mid-20s.Hundreds of Football Bowl Subdivision players are in their sixth season of eligibility and dozens are in their seventh year or later. Miami tight end Cam McCormick is entering his ninth season of eligibility at the age of 26. No. 17 Oklahoma State has two seventh-year players in quarterback Alan Bowman and linebacker Justin Wright. Fourteen other Oklahoma State players are entering their sixth seasons.

Dartmouth basketball players union accuses school of unfair labor practices over refusal to bargain

The union representing the Dartmouth men’s basketball team has filed an unfair labor practice complaint against the school because it has refused to negotiate with the players on a collective bargaining agreement. The move was expected. A regional director of the National Labor Relations Board ruled this spring that Dartmouth basketball players were employees of the school. That cleared the way for them to unionize. Dartmouth responded by announcing that it would not bargain with the players in the hopes that a federal judge would overturn the NLRB decision.

Vikings DC Flores says he was hurt by Tagovailoa’s sharp criticism but wishes Dolphins QB well

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores acknowledged he was stung by the sharp criticism of his coaching style from Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s recent public assessment of their time together with the Dolphins. Flores responded to remarks Tagovailoa made in an interview that aired on the “Dan LeBatard Show.” He wished his former player well and expressed pleasure in the success the fifth pick in the 2020 draft has had. Flores also said he has reflected on his time as head coach of the Dolphins and believes he has learned to improve as a leader.

Banged-up Braves scrambling to put together a lineup after an unrelenting series of injuries

ATLANTA (AP) — In sports, there’s a mantra that everyone falls back on when there’s the inevitable injury. Next man up. Only one problem for the Atlanta Braves. They’re having a hard time finding the next man up. An unrelenting series of breaks, tears and strains have left the six-time reigning NL champions scrambling to cobble together a lineup, putting their hopes of making it back to the postseason in serious jeopardy. Third baseman Austin Riley was the latest to go down, but hardly the first. The Braves already lost MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. and ace Spencer Strider to season-ending injuries. Ozzie Albies, Michael Harris II, Sean Murphy and A.J. Minter have also been sidelined.

WNBA players would like more time off after the Olympics are over before league play resumes

WNBA players would like more of a break after the All-Star Game and Olympics before league play resumes. Here was a quick turnaround this year after the Paris Games. It could be a major topic of discussion when negotiations begin for the next collective bargaining agreement. The current CBA ends next year. Phoenix, Chicago and Los Angeles all played three games in a four-day span to resume the the regular season. Fortunately, from the Olympics standpoint, the next Games are in Los Angeles, so travel will be less of an issue for the players.

