AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:38 p.m. EDT

Analysis: NFL is still a passing league despite early rise in running

Even though rushing yards are up and passing numbers are down over the first three weeks of the season, it’s too soon to call it a new trend. NFL teams are averaging 119.5 yards rushing per game, up from 112.7 last season. But the league average was 121.6 yards per game in 2022. Teams actually aren’t running more; they’re just having more success. Average rushing attempts per team per game this season is 26.9 vs. 26.8 last year. Once defenses adjust and start to take away the run again, passing yards should increase.

Dak Prescott throws 2 TD passes and Cowboys win 7th straight over Giants, 20-15

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Dak Prescott threw one of his two touchdown passes to CeeDee Lamb and the Dallas Cowboys taunted the Giants yet again, winning 20-15 for their seventh straight victory over New York and 14th in 15 games. Prescott has won his last 13 starts against the Giants. He found Lamb for a 55-yard catch-and-run touchdown on a play that ended with the receiver being called for taunting. There were some significant injuries in the fourth quarter with Dallas’ Micah Parsons carted off the field with a leg injury and the Giants’ Malik Nabers suffering a concussion.

Shohei Ohtani heads to 1st postseason after Dodgers clinch NL West title with a 7-2 win over Padres

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani is headed to the postseason for the first time in his career after the Los Angeles Dodgers won the NL West by scoring five runs in the seventh inning in a 7-2 win over the second-place San Diego Padres. The Dodgers had not clinched at home since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, when cardboard cutouts replaced fans in the stands. The last time fans were on hand for a clincher at home was 2018. A sellout crowd of 52,433, including retired Dodgers star Manny Ramirez, packed Dodger Stadium for the finale of the crucial series between the top two teams in the NL West. All-Star slugger Freddie Freeman sprained his ankle and was on crutches after the game.

Yankees win AL East title with 10-1 victory over Orioles behind Judge, Stanton and Cole

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees won the AL East title for a first-round bye in the playoffs, dispatching the Baltimore Orioles with a 10-1 victory behind Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Gerrit Cole. When Cedric Mullins hit a game-ending groundout to shortstop Anthony Volpe, the Yankees came out of the dugout and formed a brief jumping huddle between the mound and second base. New York improved to 93-66 and and will open its 59th postseason at home Oct. 5 in a best-of-five Division Series against a winner of next week’s wild-card round. Judge hit his major league-leading 58th homer and increased his RBIs total to 144, the most in the big leagues since Ryan Howard’s 146 in 2008.

Swiss teenage cyclist Muriel Furrer has died after crashing at the road world champs

ZURICH (AP) — Swiss 18-year-old cyclist Muriel Furrer has died one day after sustaining a head injury in a crash at the road world championships. Race organizers say in a statement on Friday that “Muriel Furrer sadly passed away today at Zurich University Hospital.” Furrer was competing in the junior women’s event on rain-slicked roads Thursday morning when she crashed in a forest area south of Zurich. She was airlifted by helicopter to the hospital.

Man City’s Rodri will miss the rest of the season after undergoing knee surgery

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says midfielder Rodri has sustained ACL damage and will be out for the rest of the season. The Spain international has also injured his meniscus and underwent surgery on Friday. Rodri injured his right knee on Sunday in the first half of City’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal. City hoped the injury would not be as bad as first feared, but tests this week confirmed ACL damage, which can take from six months to a year to recover from.

Giants’ Malik Nabers, Cowboys’ Micah Parsons injured in Thursday night game

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Malik Nabers of the New York Giants sustained a concussion and Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys was carted off the field with an ankle injury during the Cowboys’ 20-15 victory Thursday night. Nabers was hurt with 3:30 to play when he fell hard near the Giants’ bench while attempting to tiptoe the sideline and catch a fourth-down pass from Daniel Jones. Nabers finished with 12 catches for 115 yards, his second straight game of 10-plus catches for at least 100 yards. Parsons also left in the fourth quarter.

App State cancels football game against Liberty in North Carolina after Helene causes flooding

Appalachian State’s home football game against Liberty in Boone, North Carolina, scheduled for Saturday was canceled because of the impacts of severe weather on the area from Tropical Storm Helene. The school announced the game would not be rescheduled. Heavy rains in the North Carolina mountains brought flooding to Boone and the town was placed under a state of emergency Thursday. Elsewhere, the Nashville Predators postponed their home preseason NHL game against the Tampa Bay Lightning scheduled for Friday night because of severe weather.

Florida man’s lawsuit temporarily stops Ohtani’s 50th HR ball from being sold

MIAMI (AP) — A Florida man’s lawsuit has temporarily stopped Shohei Ohtani’s 50th home run ball from being sold after saying it was stolen from him moments after he secured it. Max Matus’ representatives say he gained possession of the Los Angeles Dodgers star’s historic ball before Chris Belanski took it away. Matus’ initial filing requested a court order declaring that he is entitled to the ball and requested a jury trial on his claims. The judge ruled that Goldin Auctions, which now has the ball, can start the auction, but no transactions can happen. The next hearing will be Oct. 10.

MLB’s postseason is rapidly approaching with NL playoff race shaping up for tight finish

The Major League Baseball playoffs are approaching and a Shohei Ohtani vs. Aaron Judge matchup in the World Series looms as an enticing October possibility. The rooting interests of baseball fans vary widely but there’s little doubt MLB and television executives are drooling over the potential matchup between two of the top sluggers of this generation. Ohtani recently became the first player to hit 50 homers and steal 50 bases in one season while Judge is up to 58 homers.

