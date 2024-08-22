AP Sports SummaryBrief at 12:00 p.m. EDT

Kirk Ferentz, assistant suspended for No. 25 Iowa’s opener over recruiting violation, reports say

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz and an assistant coach will be suspended for the No. 25 Hawkeyes’ opener against Illinois State on Aug. 31 over a violation while recruiting quarterback Cade McNamara. That’s according to multiple media outlets. The Athletic, citing an unidentified source, first reported the suspension of Ferentz and wide receivers coach Jon Budmayr. Iowa football spokesman Matt Weitzel told The Associated Press he could not confirm or deny the report. It was unclear whether the NCAA or Iowa imposed the suspensions. Ferentz is scheduled to meet with reporters Thursday afternoon.

Max Verstappen says he’s closer to the end of his F1 career than the start

ZANDVOORT, Netherlands (AP) — Max Verstappen says he is closer to the end of his Formula 1 career than the start as he marks his 200th career race. The 26-year-old Verstappen will be the youngest F1 driver to reach the 200-race milestone. He’s doing it in front of his home crowd at the Dutch Grand Prix on Sunday. The three-time defending champion has a contract with Red Bull through 2028 and isn’t about to retire any time soon, though.

‘Pommel Horse Guy’ Stephen Nedoroscik will join ‘Dancing With the Stars’

NEW YORK (AP) — Fresh off the Olympics, U.S. breakout star and medalist Stephen Nedoroscik will compete on the upcoming season of “Dancing With the Stars.” Better known to the internet as “Pommel Horse Guy,” he was announced Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” He’s the first celebrity contestant named for the season premiering Sept. 17 and the first male gymnast to compete. A release from the show says the rest of the cast will be announced at a later date. The 25-year-old gymnast picked up two bronze medals in Paris and became a viral star, in part thanks to his preparation and his glasses.

NWSL reaches new collective bargaining agreement that adds more money for players, ends draft

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Women’s Soccer League and its players have reached a deal on a new collective bargaining agreement that eliminates the draft, guarantees all contracts, provides for parental leave and childcare benefits and promises more money to players. The deal extends the current contract with the NWSL Players Association by four years to 2030. The minimum salary will rise from $48,500 in 2025 to $82,500 in 2030. It includes a base salary cap but also includes a revenue-sharing model that could increase the cap even more. It has no maximum salary. Mental health services and mental health leave policies will be broadened, and charter flights will be allowed for up to six legs per season. Team medical and training staffs will also increase.

Aaron Rodgers and the Jets’ starters will not play in the preseason finale against the Giants

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Aaron Rodgers and the rest of the New York Jets’ starters won’t play in the preseason finale against the Giants on Saturday night. Coach Robert Saleh announced his decision Thursday, a day after the Jets’ joint practice with the Giants. Rodgers said Tuesday he didn’t have a preference as to whether he played in the game, which will be the Jets’ final dress rehearsal leading into the regular-season opener at San Francisco on Sept. 9. That will mark the first game action for the 40-year-old Rodgers since he tore his left Achilles tendon on his fourth snap in his debut with the Jets last year.

Chaos at Chelsea: A high-risk, $1.3B spending spree has left the club fractured and vulnerable

The experiment unfolding at Chelsea under their American investors will in future years be a fascinating case study about running a soccer club. That’s because no one in England has ever seen anything like what has been happening at Stamford Bridge over the last two years. The Premier League club has spent nearly $1.3 billion on 39 players across five transfer windows since a consortium fronted by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital bought Chelsea for $3.2 billion in May 2022. Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca says “it’s not a mess like it looks from the outside” but sports finance experts say the club’s high-risk strategy might not pay off.

Lord’s, the home of cricket, will host a women’s test match for the first time in 2026

LONDON (AP) — Lord’s will stage a women’s test match for the first time when England hosts India at the home of cricket in 2026. The storied London venue has hosted England Women’s games in the limited-overs formats in each of the last three seasons but never a test match. It has yet to be announced whether the test will be a four or five-day match. Richard Gould, chief executive of the England and Wales Cricket Board, says it will be a “truly special occasion, and one of real significance for the game.”

In Dublin, Uiagalelei and King in spotlight as No. 10 FSU and Georgia Tech kick off season

DJ Uiagalelei will make his debut for his third college when No. 10 Florida State takes on Georgia Tech at Aviva Stadium in Dublin on Saturday. The former Clemson and Oregon State quarterback is trying to fill the cleats of four-year starter and 2023 ACC Player of the Year Jordan Travis. Uiagalelei and Georgia Tech counterpart Haynes King will get plenty of the spotlight when the Seminoles and Yellow Jackets kick off the college football season in Ireland. The duo is expected to be among the best QBs in the Atlantic Coast Conference in 2024. King accounted for 3,729 yards and 37 touchdowns in his first season at Tech.

Starting QBs at LSU and USC have a featured role after staying patient in the transfer portal era

Southern California’s Miller Moss and LSU’s Garrett Nussmeier are showing how patience can still pay off even at a time when switching schools is easier than ever. Moss and Nussmeier were top-100 recruits who waited behind Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks before leading their teams to bowl victories in their first career starts. They’re the most notable examples of guys who never transferred and now finally could earn featured roles in their fourth or fifth seasons on campus. They will face each other to open the season Sept. 1 when No. 13 LSU takes on No. 23 USC at Las Vegas.

Browns trading kicker Cade York to Commanders for 7th round pick, AP source says

CLEVELAND (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Browns have traded kicker Cade York to the Washington Commanders for a conditional seventh-round draft pick. York returned to the Browns this offseason after the 2022 draft pick from LSU was released by the team at the end of preseason last year. Now he’s on his way to Washington for a 2025 selection. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the swap. York has handled the kicking duties during the exhibition season for Cleveland while Dustin Hopkins recovers from a hamstring injury.

