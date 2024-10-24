AP Sports SummaryBrief at 1:18 p.m. EDT

WNBA outlook is promising after record-setting year, although the league has a few challenges ahead

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA outlook seems promising heading into the offseason following a banner season with record ratings, attendance and a first-time champion in New York. Soon after the confetti stopped falling on the sellout crowd at Barclays Center following Game 5 of the WNBA Finals, the league and its players turned their attention to 2025. It was less than 24 hours later the players’ union opted out of the current collective bargaining agreement. The decision was expected with a new 11-year media rights deal worth approximately $200 million per year beginning in 2026. The players are looking for a bigger share of the revenue pie as well as pensions and higher salaries. The current CBA will still be in effect through next season.

Maria Sharapova and the Bryan brothers are elected to the International Tennis Hall of Fame

Maria Sharapova and brothers Bob and Mike Bryan are first-ballot selections for the International Tennis Hall of Fame. The Newport, Rhode Island-based Hall announced the results for the Class of 2025 on Thursday. Sharapova and the Bryans will be inducted in August. Sharapova is a five-time Grand Slam singles champion who was the first Russian woman to reach No. 1 in the WTA singles rankings. The Bryan twins won a record 16 major titles in men’s doubles together, an Olympic gold medal and spent more than 400 weeks at No. 1 in the ATP doubles rankings.

NBA opens investigation into Joel Embiid’s playing status after 76ers star misses season opener

The NBA is now investigating why Philadelphia center Joel Embiid did not play in the team’s nationally televised season-opener against Milwaukee. The league confirmed the probe on Thursday. It was opened as part of the NBA’s player participation policy that went into effect last season. Such a move was to be expected: The NBA has said that any time a star player misses a game an investigation can be opened to “promote compliance” with league rules and can include “independent medical review and related determinations regarding player availability.”

New York Liberty basketball team honored with ticker-tape parade in Canyon of Heroes

NEW YORK (AP) — Jonquel Jones, Breanna Stewart, Sabrina Ionescu and their New York teammates were showered with confetti as the Liberty celebrated winning the WNBA title in the Canyon of Heroes in downtown Manhattan. New York Sen. Chuck Schumer, Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams joined the thousands who lined the streets on Thursday. The Liberty won the franchise’s first championship, beating the Minnesota Lynx in overtime in a decisive Game 5 of the WNBA Finals on Sunday at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. Some veteran Liberty players from the early teams, including Teresa Weatherspoon, Vickie Johnson and Kym Hampton, attended the parade.

Parent of WWE and UFC is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location and IMG for $3.25 billion

TKO Group, the sports entertainment company that houses WWE and UFC, is buying Professional Bull Riders, On Location, and IMG from Endeavor Group in an all-stock deal valued at $3.25 billion. TKO said Thursday that the acquisition will complement its existing businesses as well as broaden its reach in the premium sports market. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of next year.

Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela served as a cultural ambassador for Mexican Americans, Mexicans

For Mexicans and Mexican Americans, former Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Fernando Valenzuela was a beacon of hope, inspiration and pride. With news of Valenzuela’s passing Tuesday night, many recall the times they watched baseball games at home with their parents simply because Valenzuela was playing, even those who were not sports fans. They say he opened doors for future generations of Mexicans.

Arsenal has a discipline issue and it could cost the team the Premier League title

Arsenal has a discipline problem and it might yet cost Mikel Arteta’s team a shot at the English Premier League title. Arsenal has had three players sent off in the opening eight rounds of a league campaign that is seeing yellow cards being dished out at an unprecedented rate. It continues something of a running theme under Arteta. Since he arrived as manager in late 2019, Arsenal has collected 18 red cards in the Premier League. That’s five more than the next team. The only games when Arsenal dropped points this season came when the team had a player dismissed. League leader Liverpool visits Emirates Stadium on Sunday in the headline match of the ninth round.

A comparison of Mbappé’s Real Madrid and Yamal’s Barcelona ahead of their first clasico

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Real Madrid added Kylian Mbappé, Barcelona looked doomed to becoming a regular runner-up to its fierce rival. Then Hansi Flick arrived with fresh ideas, Lamine Yamal blossomed into a star, his teammates stepped up their game, and Saturday’s clasico promises to be a highly entertaining match. It will be the first clasico for Mbappé and Flick. Barcelona leads La Liga by three points from second-placed Madrid.

Washington Commanders scored a touchdown on a play called ‘Taylor Swift’

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — One of the Washington Commanders’ touchdowns in their game last week came on a play called “Taylor Swift.” Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury revealed Thursday that Marcus Mariota’s completion to tight end Ben Sinnott was named after the pop star who has become one of the faces of NFL coverage over the past year or so. Swift is dating Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and has become a prominent fan at many of his games. Kingsbury said there’s also something named “Kelce” in the Commanders’ playbook, but he would not reveal if it was in reference to Travis or his brother, retired Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

At Aaron Judge’s urging, the Yankees have minted a new vibe

NEW YORK (AP) — These Yankees have minted a new vibe going into their first World Series since 2009. Baseball’s most tradition-bound team, with a grandiose granite-and-limestone stadium and pinstriped home uniforms that have hardly changed since 1936, has added a flamboyant flash to its accessories: Statue of Liberty green. It’s on cleats, chest protectors, batting gloves, wrist and elbow guards. This is one team happy to be told it looks like statues — at least sartorially. Judge is the Yankees’ ultimate influencer and if he goes green, the rest of the team follows.

