AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:53 p.m. EDT

The Rams rally from a double-digit deficit to stun the 49ers 27-24 on a late field goal

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Joshua Karty hit a 37-yard field goal with 2 seconds to play, and the Los Angeles Rams staged a spectacular late rally for a 27-24 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Kyren Williams rushed 4 yards for his third touchdown of the day with 1:51 left in regulation for the Rams, who came back from a 14-point deficit in the second half for their second straight win over San Francisco after losing nine of the NFC West archrivals’ previous 10 meetings. Jauan Jennings set career highs with 11 catches for 175 yards and three touchdowns for the 49ers, who blew a lead of at least 14 points for the first time since 2018.

Henry rushes for 151 yards, 2 TDs as Ravens hang on to beat Cowboys 28-25

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns, Lamar Jackson accounted for two scores and the Baltimore Ravens held on for a 28-25 victory over the Dallas Cowboys. The Ravens scored touchdowns on their first two drives. Baltimore responded the first 0-2 start since 2015 for a franchise coming off a trip to the AFC championship game. The Cowboys have allowed 120 points in their past three home games. That includes a 48-32 wild-card loss to Green Bay in January that ended Dallas’ 16-game winning streak at AT&T Stadium. Dallas cut a 28-6 deficit to three in the fourth quarter before Baltimore ran out the final 2:53.

Ohtani, Betts go back-to-back in ninth as Dodgers rally past Rockies 6-5

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Shohei Ohtani hit a tying home run in the ninth inning and Mookie Betts followed with another drive as the Los Angeles Dodgers rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Colorado Rockies on Sunday to maintain their three-game lead in the National League West. Ohtani had four hits and added two stolen bases, giving him 53 home runs and 55 steals on the season. Three pitches after Ohtani tied the game against Rockies right-hander Seth Halvorsen, Betts homered to left, his 19th. Brendan Rodgers and Nolan Jones each drove in two runs for the Rockies.

White Sox left to ponder the magnitude of their record-tying 120 losses

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Chicago White Sox had a 2-1 lead going into the bottom of the eighth inning, and then history struck. Their lead was gone in the span of four San Diego Padres batters and the White Sox went on to their 120th loss, tying the post-1900 record set by the 1962 expansion New York Mets. The White Sox headed to a somber clubhouse and quietly packed for their flight home while the Padres gathered in front of their dugout to applaud the sellout crowd of 45,197 that roared through the top of the ninth of the 4-2 win in the regular-season home finale.

Reds fire manager David Bell after 6 seasons, name bench coach Freddie Benavides interim manager

CINCINNATI (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds fired manager David Bell on Sunday night after six seasons. The team announced the move hours after a 2-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates, and named bench coach Freddie Benavides as interim manager for the final five games of the season. With a week left in the season, the Reds are 76-81 and in fourth place in the NL Central, 13 1/2 games behind division champion Milwaukee.

Mahomes throws 2 touchdown passes and the Chiefs’ defense preserves a 22-17 win over the Falcons

ATLANTA (AP) — Patrick Mahomes threw a pair of touchdown passes and Kansas City’s defense made a couple of late stands to keep the Chiefs unbeaten with a 22-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons. The two-time reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs have been far from perfect as Mahomes threw another interception but they have won three times by a combined 13 points. Coming off an upset victory at Philadelphia, the Falcons had a couple of shots at the go-ahead touchdown in the closing minutes. Kirk Cousins threw a pair of incompletions in the end zone to end one chance, and the final Atlanta drive ended with Bijan Robinson being thrown for a 3-yard loss on fourth-and-1.

AP Top 25: No. 5 Tennessee continues to climb and Boise State enters poll for first time since 2020

Tennessee moved up to No. 5 in The Associated Press college football poll as the Volunteers continue to surge up the rankings, and No. 25 Boise State returned to the AP Top 25 for the first time in four years. Texas was No. 1 for the second straight week, receiving 44 of 62 first-place votes as the top four teams remained the same. Georgia held at No. 2, receiving 13 first-place votes, and Ohio State is No. 3 with five first-place votes. Alabama is No. 4. The Vols, who started the season ranked No. 15, won at Oklahoma on Saturday night.

Las Vegas star A’ja Wilson is unanimous choice as WNBA MVP, winning the award for the third time

Las Vegas Aces star A’ja Wilson was a unanimous choice as the WNBA MVP the league announced Sunday. Wilson averaged 26.9 points and 11.8 rebounds this season. She’s only the second player to win the award unanimously, joining Cynthia Cooper, who did it in the league’s inaugural season of 1997. Wilson received all 67 first-place votes from a national media panel and has now won the award three times. The Aces’ versatile forward was also honored in 2020 and 2022. She’s the fourth player in WNBA history to do that, joining Sheryl Swoopes, Lisa Leslie and Lauren Jackson.

Thomas’ triple-double leads Connecticut to win over Indiana and Caitlin Clark in WNBA playoff opener

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Alyssa Thomas had the 15th triple-double of her career to spoil Caitlin Clark’s playoff debut as the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 93-69 on Sunday in Game 1 of their best-of-three series. Thomas finished with 12 points, 13 assists and 10 rebounds, earning her fourth postseason triple-double. Marina Mabrey led the third-seeded Sun with 27 points, 20 of which came in the second half. Her 27 points are the most by a reserve in the playoffs, according to ESPN. Clark finished with 11 points, recovering from a rough start. She also had eight assists.

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett to undergo MRI on foot after struggling in loss to Giants

CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett will undergo an MRI on his foot Monday after an injury that bothered him for long stretches of Cleveland’s 21-15 loss to the New York Giants. Garrett had to be helped off the field at one point of the fourth quarter. On Friday, the NFL’s reigning Defensive Player of the Year revealed he’s dealing with injuries to both feet but didn’t say exactly what was wrong. Garrett grabbed his right foot during the game, and he was limping following several plays. The 28-year-old said he’s dealing with multiple issues in both of his legs as he’s trying to compensate for the foot injuries.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.