AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:50 p.m. EDT

Embiid scores 33, 76ers beat Celtics 115-103 for 3-2 lead

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Embiid scored 33 points and the Philadelphia 76ers easily took a 3-2 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinals, beating the Boston Celtics 115-103. It was the third straight game 30-point game of the series for Embiid, who also had seven rebounds and four blocks. Philadelphia will have chance to close out the series and advance to the conference finals when they host Game 6 on Thursday. Tyrese Maxey added 30 points and six 3s. James Harden finished with 17 points and 10 assists and eight rebounds. The 76ers led by as many as 21 in the fourth quarter. Jayson Tatum led Boston with 36 points but was just 11 of 27 from the field. Jaylen Brown finished with 24 points.

Nikola Jokic jokingly tosses basketball to Suns owner Ishbia

DENVER (AP) — Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Suns owner Mat Ishbia shared a warm embrace ahead of Game 5 of their second-round series in Denver. The two got into a sideline tussle 48 hours earlier when Jokic tried to take the ball from Ishbia after a Suns player fell out of bounds. Ishbia wouldn’t give up the ball and Jokic responded with an elbow that drew a technical and a $25,000 fine from the NBA. After Jokic finished warming up Tuesday night he flipped the ball to Ishbia who was sitting courtside. The two shared a hug and a smile.

Georgia’s championship team declines White House invitation

ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — Georgia’s national championship football team is declining an invitation to visit the White House. According to a statement released by the Georgia athletic association, the Bulldogs will not be able to attend a June 12 event with other college teams at the White House described by President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden as “College Athlete Day.” Georgia says it received the invitation on Wednesday. It said the date “is not feasible given the student-athlete calendar and time of year.” The statement said Georgia was appreciative of the invitation and looks forward to other opportunities to visit the White House.

Hurricanes have 5-goal 2nd, rout Devils 6-1 for 3-1 lead

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jordan Martinook had a goal and two assists and the Carolina Hurricanes scored five times in the second period to beat the New Jersey Devils 6-1 on Tuesday night for a 3-1 lead in the Eastern Conference semifinal. Martin Necas scored twice and Brett Pesce, Jesper Fast and Brent Burns added goals as the Hurricanes routed the young Devils for the third time in four games. Frederik Andersen made 21 saves in a relatively easy game after giving up an early goal to Jack Hughes. The Hurricanes have outscored New Jersey 17-3 in their three wins. The five goals in the second period were the most the Devils have given up in a period this season.

Araiza was not present at time of alleged rape, witness says

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Former Buffalo Bills punter Matt Araiza was not present when an alleged gang rape of a minor occurred at an October 2021 party in San Diego nor was he visible in videos recovered after the incident, which led to a police investigation and a lawsuit by the woman who said she was attacked, according to witness testimony. The testimony was included in evidence that prompted the San Diego District Attorney to not press criminal charges against Araiza last year.

Robo umps reach Triple-A, but MLB rollout still uncertain

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Automatic balls and strikes could soon be coming to the major leagues. Much like the players themselves, the robo-umps are working their way up through the minors with the goal being promoted to the show. The goal is to eliminate the individual and sometimes inconsistent strike zones that vary from umpire to umpire, and with it the possibility that a game can turn on a bad ball/strike call. Disappearing with that are the complaints that an umpire’s strike zone was too wide or a pitcher was getting squeezed, followed by the helmet-slamming, dirt-kicking dustups that are practically as old as the sport itself.

Judge seems skeptical of Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend’s claims

STUART, Fla. (AP) — A Florida judge appeared skeptical during a court hearing of claims made by Tiger Woods’ ex-girlfriend. Florida Judge Elizabeth Metzger repeatedly questioned Erica Herman’s attorney during Tuesday’s hearing. Benjamin Hodas tried to argue that a nondisclosure agreement between the two should be invalidated, questioning whether her signature on the 2017 contract was legitimate or forged. Metzger appeared to side with Woods’ attorney that the agreement requires that any legal disputes between the two be handled in private by an arbitrator, not in court. Herman is seeking $30 million, saying she was illegally evicted from Woods’ mansion after their breakup last October. She has also claimed sexual harassment, an allegation Woods’ attorney denies.

Column: Lee Westwood chose money and his European tour fate

Lee Westwood is sad about the end of his European tour career and he should be. He played in 590 tournaments and won 25 times over four decades. But he resigned his membership last week. That’s the result of signing with LIV Golf. Westwood has a right to feel sad as long as he realizes that was his doing. Westwood chose the Saudi money, and that comes with consequences. AP Golf Writer Doug Ferguson says that instead of lamenting a loss of membership or being shut out of the Ryder Cup, Westwood and others who signed with LIV should be laughing all the way to the bank.

Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to 2 NCAA titles, dies

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Denny Crum, who won two NCAA basketball championships and built Louisville into one of the 1980s’ dominant programs during a Hall of Fame coaching career, has died. He was 86. The school announced Crum’s death in a release after being informed by his wife, Susan. No cause was given, but Crum had battled an extended illness. Nicknamed “Cool Hand Luke” because of his cool, unflinching sideline demeanor, Crum retired in March 2001 after 30 seasons at Louisville with 675 victories, which ranked 15th all-time then, and championships in 1980 and ’86.

Former Vikings, Cal QB Joe Kapp dies at age 85

Former Minnesota Vikings and Cal quarterback Joe Kapp has died at the age of 85. He had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease. Kapp led the Vikings to their first Super Bowl appearance and Cal to its last Rose Bowl. He also played in Canada and is the only QB to lead his team to a Rose Bowl, Super Bowl and Grey Cup. Kapp also coached at Cal for five seasons.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.