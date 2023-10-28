AP Sports SummaryBrief at 11:48 p.m. EDT

Kelly dominates on mound as Diamondbacks bounce back to rout Rangers 9-1 and tie World Series 1-all

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Merrill Kelly struck out nine in seven innings of three-hit ball, Ketel Marte extended his postseason hitting streak to a record 18 games and the Arizona Diamondbacks routed the Texas Rangers 9-1 to even the World Series at one game apiece. Gabriel Moreno hit a go-ahead homer in a two-run fourth against Jordan Montgomery, and Tommy Pham went 4 for 4 with a pair of doubles as the young Diamondbacks rebounded quickly from an agonizing defeat the night before. Marte added a two-run single in a three-run eighth, breaking a tie for the longest postseason hitting streak with Derek Jeter, Manny Ramírez and Hank Bauer. Marte has a hit in every postseason game he’s ever played.

Neal scores go-ahead TD with 55 seconds left, KU holds on to beat No. 6 Oklahoma 38-33

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — Devin Neal ran for 112 yards and the go-ahead touchdown for Kansas with 55 seconds left, and Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel threw incomplete to the end zone on the final play of the game, as the Jayhawks beat the sixth-ranked Sooners 38-33 on Saturday. The win snapped an 18-game losing streak to the Sooners and marks the highest-ranked opponent the Jayhawks have beaten since a win over Virginia Tech in the 2008 Orange Bowl. Kansas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 218 yards and two interceptions while running for 62 yards and a score. Gabriel had three touchdown runs for the Sooners.

AP Top 25 Takeaways: Upsets have arrived as No. 6 Oklahoma goes down to KU 3 days before CFP debut

The upsets have arrived. Kansas made it two weeks in a row with an unranked team beating a top-10 team, when the Jayhawks knocked No. 6 Oklahoma out of the ranks of the unbeaten to snap an 18-game losing streak against the Sooners. OU’s loss comes a week after then-No. 10 North Carolina lost to Virginia at home, and three days before the first College Football Playoff rankings are released. Several other CFP contenders, including No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Florida State, rolled. Clemson, meanwhile, is now a long way from those conversations.

Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 of the World Series for the Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Three-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer is set to start Game 3 of the World Series for Texas against Arizona. The Rangers will be the third team he has started for in a Fall Classic. Scherzer had missed more than a month because of a muscle strain in his shoulder before starting twice in the AL Championship Series against the Houston Astros. He exited the pennant-clinching Game 7 last Monday with the lead after allowing two runs in 2 2/3 innings. Rookie right-hander Brandon Pfaadt will start Game 3 for the Diamondbacks. The 25-year-old has a 2.70 ERA with no decisions in four postseason starts, all won by the Diamondbacks.

D-backs’ Ketel Marte passes Derek Jeter, two others for longest postseason hitting streak

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Ketel Marte has the longest hitting streak in postseason history at 18 games after a two-run single in the eighth inning of Game 2 of the World Series against the Texas Rangers. The switch-hitting outfielder for the Arizona Diamondbacks was hitless his first four at-bats before his two-out single. Marte already had the MLB record for the longest hitting streak to start a postseason career at 17 games. The Game 2 hit sent him past Derek Jerek and Hank Bauer of the New York Yankees and Boston’s Manny Ramirez for the longest overall streak. Texas slugger Adolis García went 0 for 3 with a walk to end streaks of five consecutive postseason games with a homer and seven in a row with an RBI.

49ers QB Brock Purdy clears concussion protocol and will start against the Bengals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy cleared the final step of concussion protocol and is set to start on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. The 49ers announced that Purdy will have no injury designation for the game against the Bengals after suffering the concussion late in a loss at Minnesota on Monday night. Purdy got hit in the helmet on a quarterback sneak in the fourth quarter against the Vikings. He remained in the game but through two interceptions on his final six pass attempts in a 22-17 loss.

Las Vegas QB Jimmy Garoppolo cleared to play Monday night at Detroit

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — Las Vegas quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo has been cleared for the Raiders’ game Monday night at the Detroit Lions. He missed the previous six quarters because of a back injury. Kicker Daniel Carlson returned to practice Saturday after sitting out the previous two days. He has an injured right groin. The Raiders signed James McCourt to the practice squad in case Carlson isn’t ready to go. Coach Josh McDaniels is optimistic about cornerbacks Nate Hobbs and Jakorian Bennett. Hobbs has an ankle injury and Bennett has shoulder and knee injuries. Linebacker Divine Deablo hasn’t practiced this week because of an ankle injury.

Heavyweight boxing champ Fury survives scare from former UFC fighter Ngannou to win split decision

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Former UFC champion Francis Ngannou shockingly went the distance in his boxing debut early Sunday morning, even knocking down reigning WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury at one point, but Fury remained undefeated after winning a split decision. Two judges gave Fury the fight by scores of 96-93 and 95-94, and the other judge favored Ngannou 95-94. Fury remained undefeated at 34-0-1 with 24 knockouts. Ngannou’s UFC record was 17-3.

Harrison, Henderson lead unbeaten and No. 3-ranked Ohio State to 24-10 victory at Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Marvin Harrison Jr. caught two touchdown passes, TreyVeon Henderson rushed for 162 yards in his first game in over a month and No. 3 Ohio State remained unbeaten by defeating Wisconsin 24-10 on Saturday night. Wisconsin (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) played the second half without star running back Braelon Allen or wide receiver Chimere Dike due to leg injuries. Harrison finished with six receptions for 123 yards. Henderson had a game-clinching 33-yard touchdown run. He had missed three games with an unspecified injury.

Penix throws 4 TD passes and No. 5 Washington beats Stanford 42-33

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Michael Penix Jr. threw four touchdown passes and No. 5 Washington held off a fierce comeback attempt to beat Stanford 42-33 for its 15th straight win. A week after being held without an offensive touchdown in a win over Arizona State, the Huskies got their passing game going well enough to hold off the Cardinal and extend the second longest winning streak in the nation. Ashton Daniels ran for two touchdowns and threw another to Elic Ayomanor but it wasn’t enough to prevent the Cardinal from losing their seventh straight home game.

