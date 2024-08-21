AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:20 p.m. EDT

Professor Pete? Former Trojans, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll returning to USC to teach a class

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pete Carroll is heading back to the University of Southern California as a teacher. Carroll told KJR-FM that he plans to teach a class at USC in the spring, and the university confirmed the championship-winning football coach’s return in some capacity. The details of Carroll’s role haven’t been determined. Carroll coached USC through the Trojans’ best stretch of the past half-century from 2001-2009. Carroll’s teams went 97-19 and won two national championships while reestablishing USC as a national power. He left USC in late 2009 for the Seattle Seahawks, coaching the NFL team to a 137-89 record and the franchise’s only championship.

Rookie Bo Nix wins Broncos’ starting QB job over Jarrett Stidham and Zach Wilson

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Rookie Bo Nix was informed Wednesday that he’d won the Denver Broncos’ starting quarterback job. That means he’ll be the 14th different player to start at quarterback for the Broncos since Peyton Manning retired in 2016. Nix was the 12th player and sixth quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL draft. He started 61 games at Auburn and Oregon, which is the most by a quarterback in NCAA history. Nix beat out incumbent Jarrett Stidham and trade acquisition Zach Wilson, whom the Broncos acquired from the New York Jets in April.

Al Attles, one of NBA’s first Black head coaches who led Warriors to 1975 title, dies at 87

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Al Attles, a Hall of Famer who coached the 1975 NBA champion Warriors and spent more than six decades with the organization as a player, general manager and most recently team ambassador, has died. He was 87. The Warriors announced that Attles had died in his East Bay home on Tuesday surrounded by family. Nicknamed “The Destroyer” for his physical style of play, the Warriors were his love and his only team after they selected him in the fifth round of the 1960 draft. Attles was one of the NBA’s first Black head coaches.

Jesse Winker’s pinch-hit homer in 9th gives Mets 4-3 win over Orioles

NEW YORK (AP) — Pinch-hitter Jesse Winker led off the ninth inning with his first home run for the New York Mets, giving them another rousing 4-3 victory over the Baltimore Orioles. Mets starter Sean Manaea retired his first 17 batters and Mark Vientos put New York ahead 3-2 with a solo homer in the seventh. Francisco Lindor also went deep and J.D. Martinez drove in a run with a grounder to help the Mets take two of three in the series. Austin Slater had a two-run homer for the Orioles. In the series opener Monday night, it was Francisco Alvarez’s solo homer in the ninth that gave the Mets a 4-3 victory.

Scottie Scheffler and PGA Tour’s best players face a new course in mile-high Castle Pines

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler could have skipped the BMW Championship. He already is practically assured of the top seed going to the FedEx Cup finale this week. Castle Pines is not only at mile-high altitude south of Denver, it’s new to 48 out of the 50 players in the field. But Scheffler is setting his sights on another trophy. He already has six of them this year, along with an Olympic gold medal. At stake for the other 50 players is making sure they get into the top 30 in the FedEx Cup and qualify for the season finale.

Kadarius Toney, James Bradberry, Bailey Zappe headline list of players on the roster bubble

The final preseason game is an opportunity for players on the bubble to impress coaches and earn a roster spot before Tuesday’s deadline for cuts. Late-round draft picks and undrafted rookies benefit most from the playing time. While young players battle for roster spots this weekend, several veteran players are on edge because they could be on the way out. Chiefs wide receiver Kadarius Toney, Eagles safety James Bradberry, Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe, Bills offensive lineman La’el Collins and safety Mike Edwards are among the established players who could be looking for a new team soon.

Browns QB Deshaun Watson dealing with arm soreness, may impact whether he plays in preseason finale

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deshaun Watson is dealing with what the Browns describe as “general arm soreness.” That development could impact whether Cleveland’s quarterback makes his preseason debut this week. The Browns stopped Watson from throwing during Wednesday’s practice. Coach Kevin Stefanski said he’s not “overly concerned” by the soreness. Watson had shoulder surgery in November to repair a fracture that ended his second season with Cleveland after six starts. Stefanski has not decided if or how much Watson will play on Saturday when the Browns visit Seattle Seahawks. Also, Browns running back Pierre Strong Jr. has been released from a hospital after suffering a rib injury in practice.

Why wasn’t Jannik Sinner suspended after two positive steroid tests? What do other players think?

No. 1-ranked men’s tennis player Jannik Sinner will be playing in the U.S. Open — which begins in New York next week — even though word just emerged that he tested positive twice in March for a banned anabolic steroid. It’s a case that no one knew about until Tuesday and one that has drawn all sorts of questions — and, in some instances, criticism — from other players who wonder whether there was a double standard at play because of Sinner’s success, are confused about why this was all kept under wraps and want to know why Sinner was allowed to keep competing before there was a resolution.

How well do you know the US Open? Try an AP quiz about the year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament

How well do you know the U.S. Open? The year’s last Grand Slam tennis tournament begins Monday on the hard courts of the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York. The AP has written a quiz to test your tennis knowledge. Who was the last player to win at least two titles in a row at the U.S. Open? Who was the last man to win a year’s last three Grand Slam titles? When did the U.S. Tennis Association introduce equal prize money for men and women at the U.S. Open?

It’s not your imagination: There are players in their mid-20s all over college football, here’s why

The impact of the NCAA ruling granting an extra year of eligibility as a result of the pandemic-shortened 2020 season remains apparent four years later as players extend their college careers into their mid-20s.Hundreds of Football Bowl Subdivision players are in their sixth season of eligibility and dozens are in their seventh year or later. Miami tight end Cam McCormick is entering his ninth season of eligibility at the age of 26. No. 17 Oklahoma State has two seventh-year players in quarterback Alan Bowman and linebacker Justin Wright. Fourteen other Oklahoma State players are entering their sixth seasons.

