AP Sports SummaryBrief at 10:01 p.m. EDT

Daniel Brown makes late birdies for a 1-shot lead over Shane Lowry in wind-challenged British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Daniel Brown delivered the biggest surprise of them all at the British Open. The wind changed direction at Royal Troon and seemed to fool everyone except Shane Lowry. He played the links a few weeks ago and knew how to handle the wind from the opposite direction. Lowry had a 66 for his best start ever in a major. And then came Brown, a 29-year-old from England. Playing in the second-to-last group, he birdied two of the last three holes for a 65 to lead in his major championship debut. Tiger Woods had a 79. Rory McIlroy shot 78.

Clippers trade Russell Westbrook to Jazz. He’s expected to join the Nuggets after a buyout

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Clippers have sent Russell Westbrook to the Utah Jazz in a sign-and-trade deal for point guard Kris Dunn. ESPN reports that the Jazz are expected to buy out the former NBA MVP’s contract so Westbrook can sign with the Denver Nuggets. Utah also got the right to swap second-round draft picks in 2030, the draft rights to center Balsa Koprivica and cash. Westbrook is a nine-time All-Star and the 2017 MVP with Oklahoma City. He was traded for the fifth time in his career.

Tiger Woods in danger of missing cut at British Open again after 8-over 79 at Royal Troon

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Tiger Woods had another disappointing round at a major championship. Woods’ 8-over 79 on Thursday at Royal Troon left him in danger of missing the cut for a third straight time at the British Open. Woods says “I need to shoot something in the mid-60s tomorrow to get something going on the weekend.” Woods now has 14 consecutive rounds in the majors without breaking par dating to a 69 in the second round of the 2022 PGA Championship. It’s his highest score to start a major since an 80 in the 2015 U.S. Open at Chambers Bay.

McIlroy, DeChambeau stumble badly out of the gates at British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Bryson DeChambeau were the protagonists from Pinehurst No. 2. They were also-rans at Royal Troon. McIlroy was hopeful of giving himself one last chance at a major in the British Open. Instead he shot a 78 for his worst start to the Open in five years. He says he didn’t adjust to a different wind. DeChambeau couldn’t make par putts and couldn’t move a golf ball more than a few feet on one shot from the rough. He shot 42 on the front nine and rallied for a 76. Now they hope to just make the cut.

Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson are among several NFL stars with something to prove this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Rodgers knows all eyes are on him. That’s nothing new for the four-time NFL MVP. The 40-year-old New York Jets quarterback enters his 20th season with plenty to prove after missing all but four snaps last year because of a torn Achilles tendon. He certainly isn’t alone in the spotlight as training camps open. Pittsburgh’s Russell Wilson, San Francisco’s Christian McCaffrey, Cleveland’s Deshaun Watson, Jacksonville’s Trevor Lawrence and Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley are among a handful out to prove themselves either because of injuries, mediocre play or needing to justify big contracts.

New York Mets 1B Pete Alonso among MLB stars who could use big second half heading into free agency

PHOENIX (AP) — Pete Alonso’s disappointing performance in this year’s Home Run Derby wasn’t a particularly big deal for the future of his big-league career. His play over the next three months could be a different story. The 29-year-old is one of the most coveted free agents in Major League Baseball for the upcoming offseason and could make himself a lot of money — or potentially lose a lot of it — depending on how he plays in the second half of the season. Others who could use a good second half before hitting free agency including Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt and Astros third baseman Alex Bregman.

Hutsby goes from working in a pro shop to a dream start in British Open

TROON, Scotland (AP) — Sam Hutsby felt he was dreaming when his name was announced on the first tee at the British Open. He was working in a golf shop just a few years ago when he thought it was worth one more try at tournament golf. He qualified for Royal Troon and was briefly leading after just eight holes until posting a 74. Henrik Stenson played the Postage Stamp par 3 in even par when he won at Troon in 2016. In the opening round, he took a triple bogey. The real rough start belonged to Cameron Smith. He shot an 80.

Rebranding the brand man, softer Trump vs. fighter Trump, regular mentions of Harris: RNC Takeaways

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Republicans are wrapping a nominating convention that has celebrated former President Donald Trump not just as a party leader but a living martyr who survived a would-be assassin’s bullet and is ready to work for everyday Americans after a sweeping victory in November. Trump’s campaign has worked hard to soften Trump’s image over the course of the four-day convention. But that also mixed Thursday with figures from the professional wrestling and fighting world. There’s plenty of campaigning left, so effectiveness of the sometimes contradictory messaging effort remains to be seen. Still, it’s been a striking four days for a Republican Party that over three presidential elections has been reshaped by Trump’s personality and his politics.

Texas A&M not as noisy, which is good for the Aggies since Mike Elko replaced Jimbo Fisher

DALLAS (AP) — There is already a much different feel around Texas A&M with new coach Mike Elko. The focus is back on football, without all of the noise that surrounded the program last year. Elko was hired away from Duke after Texas A&M paid $75 million to fire Jimbo Fisher and bring some stability to the program. Elko said when he was hired that it was time for the Aggies to do the work and start to fulfill their potential. Ther former defensive coordinator says that’s what they have done the past seven months, and that he is proud of how quiet the offseason has been.

Caitlin Clark is looking forward to some time off after a record-setting night

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Caitlin Clark is savoring the thought of some time off even though the Indiana star wanted to go to the Olympics. Clark didn’t look like she needed a break while setting a WNBA record with 19 assists in a game in the Fever’s finale before the stoppage heading into the Paris Games. Clark’s milestone came in a 101-93 loss to the Dallas Wings. It’s not quite time for Clark to take a breather. She’s playing for the WNBA All-Stars against the U.S. women’s Olympic team in Phoenix this weekend. Indiana’s season resumes Aug. 16 against Phoenix.

