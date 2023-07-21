Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows
WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Gov. Jay Inslee, D-Wash.; Palm Springs, Calif., Mayor Grace Elena Garner.
NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of the British Open.
CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Republican presidential candidate; Gov. Phil Murphy, D-N.J.; Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas; Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego; Dr. Marci Bowers, expert in transgender health care.
CNN’s “State of the Union” — Former Vice President Mike Pence, Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.; Govs. Spencer Cox, R-Utah, and Jared Polis, D-Colo.
“Fox News Sunday” — Vivek Ramaswamy, Republican presidential candidate; Jared Bernstein, chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers.
