Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton hits 119.9 mph home run, hardest-hit ball in majors this season

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton has hit a 119.9 mph home run against the Houston Astros, the hardest-hit ball in the majors this season. In the third inning, Stanton pulled a 1-2 curveball from rookie starter Spencer Arrighetti into the second deck in left field at Yankee Stadium, just inside the foul pole. The 447-foot drive came one night after Stanton rocketed a 118.8 mph homer off Justin Verlander. It was Stanton’s third hardest-hit home run since Statcast tracking began in 2015. He launched a 121.7 mph homer against Texas in August 2018 — the big league record in the Statcast era — and a 121.3 mph shot at Washington in July 2020 that ranks second.

