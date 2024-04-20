Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge strikes out four times, hears boos on promotional bobblehead day

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees captain Aaron Judge was booed by New York fans on his bobblehead day after he struck out for the fourth time in a 2-0, 10-inning loss to the Tampa Bay Rays. Judge is hitting .179 with three homers, 11 RBIs and a team-high 27 strikeouts. Judge struck out in the first, fourth and sixth innings against Zach Eflin and in the ninth against Jason Adam. The last promoted the rough reaction from the sellout crowd of 47,629.

