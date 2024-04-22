Yankees manager Aaron Boone is ejected 5 pitches into game vs. Athletics

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone was ejected by Hunter Wendelstedt five pitches into a game against the Oakland Athletics over a remark from a fan behind the dugout aimed at the plate umpire. Esteury Ruiz was hit on the back foot by a Carlos Rodón slider leading off the game. Standing on the dugout steps, Boone raised his hands, questioning whether Ruiz swung at the pitch. First base umpire John Tumpane determined Ruiz did not. After the first pitch to Tyler Nevin, Wendelstedt could be heard by a YES Network microphone yelling at Boone, then ejected the manager after a fan behind the dugout yelled at the umpire.

