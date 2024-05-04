Yankees ace Gerrit Cole throws 15 fastballs in first bullpen session since injuring elbow

NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole has thrown 15 fastballs in a bullpen session. It marks his first time throwing off the mound since getting injured in spring training. After making some tosses at various distances in the outfield, Cole said he averaged 89 mph in a session that was not maximum effort and described it as “average.” The reigning AL Cy Young Award winner has been on the 60-day injured list with right elbow inflammation. He is not expected to make his season debut until at least June.

