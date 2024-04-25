Xavi says Barcelona’s improved play has been key to changing his mind to leave the club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Xavi Hernández says he walked back his decision to leave Barcelona this summer after his players convinced him “this is a winning team” even if this season will end without any trophies. Xavi spoke on Thursday a day after he reached an agreement with Barcelona to reverse his January decision to leave his boyhood club after this season. Now he is committed to finishing out the final year of his contract that lasts until June 2025. Xavi says the change of heart has nothing to do with money and everything to do with the improved play of this team in recent months.

