Wrexham schedules 3 games in US and Canada in July

WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are taking Wrexham back to the United States this summer. Details of the tour’ have been announced in an online video by the co-owners on Thursday. They confirmed two games in California and another in Vancouver, Canada, as part of the Welsh club’s preparations for next season. Wrexham shot to global fame after being bought by Hollywood actors Reynolds and McElhenney in 2021. It will play English Premier League teams Bournemouth and Chelsea as well as the Vancouver White Caps in July. Last year’s U.S. tour had games against Chelsea and Manchester United.

