Women’s soccer coach accused of sexual harassment in Brazil resigns after protests

SAO PAULO (AP) — The male coach of a Brazilian women’s soccer team has resigned after accusations against him of sexual harassment drew league-wide protests. Kleiton Lima left Santos club in September when the accusations were brought to light by media. He was restored as the women’s coach on April 2 when Santos officials said they found no evidence of wrongdoing. But since Friday players across the league protested his return and Santos says Lima has made “a personal decision” to leave to “protect his family, his integrity and the club.” Santos added Lima has received death threats in recent days due to the accusations made last year.

