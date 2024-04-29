WNBA franchises look to build and strengthen chemistry during camp in their hunt for championships

By DOUG FEINBERG The Associated Press
FILE - Las Vegas Aces' A'ja Wilson (22) looks to pass during the first half in Game 3 of a WNBA basketball final playoff series against the New York Liberty Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in New York. Wilson, Breanna Stewart and Brittney Griner will be back on the courts chasing another WNBA title when camps open on Sunday, April 28. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Frank Franklin II]

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Liberty know how tough it is to put together a talented roster, have players jell in their first year together and win a title. They fell just short last year, losing to the Las Vegas Aces in the WNBA Finals. As training camp opened Sunday, New York’s starting five from last season was healthy and practicing. That didn’t happen in camp last year. Chemistry is one of the keys to winning a title. The Aces have won two straight titles with their core of A’ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum, Jackie Young and Chelsea Gray. The team enjoys spending time together on and off the court and have camaraderie.

