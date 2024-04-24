Witt’s 2-run double after a costly Blue Jays error sends Kansas City to a 3-2 win over Toronto

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Bobby Witt Jr. delivered the go-ahead double in the fifth inning for Kansas City after a costly error by Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and the Royals’ bullpen shut down Toronto the rest of the way in a 3-2 victory Tuesday night. Chris Stratton earned the win for Kansas City. The Royals got 4 2/3 scoreless innings from their relievers. James McArthur got the last six outs, leaving the tying run on base when he got Bo Bichette to ground out to end the game. It was his fifth save of the season. Kevin Gausman allowed three runs, though none of them earned, on seven hits and a walk over 6 2/3 innings for Toronto.

