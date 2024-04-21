Whitecaps take advantage of two Seattle red cards to beat Sounders 2-0

SEATTLE (AP) — Seattle’s Jackson Ragen was sent off for a red card in the 43rd minute, Alex Roldan was forced to leave in the 75th and the Vancouver Whitecaps took advantage to post a 2-0 victory over the Sounders. Ragen left the Sounders (1-4-3) a man down after a video review upgraded his foul on Ryan Gauld. Roldan exited after a foul on Vancouver’s Ali Ahmed. Gauld delivered the first goal of the match in the 58th minute when he used an assist from Sam Adekugbe. Brian White added an unassisted insurance goal in the 71st minute for the Whitecaps (5-2-1).

