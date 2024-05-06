White Sox recall Mike Clevinger from Triple-A Charlotte

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Right-hander Mike Clevinger was recalled by the Chicago White Sox from Triple-A Charlotte to start Monday night’s game at the Tampa Bay Rays. Clevinger got a late start to the season after finalizing a $3 million, one-year contract on April 4. The 33-year-old made two starts for Charlotte, allowing three runs and 10 hits, along with seven strikeouts over 7 1/3 innings. Clevinger went 9-9 with a 3.77 ERA and two complete games in 24 starts with the White Sox last season, then became a free agent.

