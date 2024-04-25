Washington Commanders will retire Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green’s No. 28 next season

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are retiring Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green’s No. 28 next season. The team announced Thursday that Green will become the fifth player in franchise history to receive that honor after Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9, Bobby Mitchell’s No. 49, Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 and Sean Taylor’s No. 21. Green played all 20 of his NFL seasons with Washington, winning the Super Bowl twice and being name first-team All-Pro in 1991. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

