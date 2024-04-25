Washington Commanders will retire Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green’s No. 28 next season

By The Associated Press
FILE - Former Washington Redskins cornerback Darrell Green stands next to his bronze bust at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio, Aug. 2, 2008. The Washington Commanders are retiring Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green’s No. 28 next season, the latest step in the organization's efforts to honor players of the past since new ownership took over last summer. The team announced Thursday, April 25, 2024, that Green will be the fifth player in franchise history to receive that honor. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Kiichiro Sato]

ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — The Washington Commanders are retiring Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green’s No. 28 next season. The team announced Thursday that Green will become the fifth player in franchise history to receive that honor after Sonny Jurgensen’s No. 9, Bobby Mitchell’s No. 49, Sammy Baugh’s No. 33 and Sean Taylor’s No. 21. Green played all 20 of his NFL seasons with Washington, winning the Super Bowl twice and being name first-team All-Pro in 1991. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2008.

