Warriors executive Onsi Saleh joins Hawks front office at assistant GM

ATLANTA (AP) — Onsi Saleh has been officially hired by the Hawks as an assistant general manager, coming to Atlanta from Golden State. Saleh served last season as vice president of basketball strategy and team counsel for the Warriors. He adds to a front office that already includes assistant GM Kyle Korver, with both now working under general manager Landry Fields. Before joining Golden State in 2021, Saleh spent five years with the San Antonio Spurs. Saleh joins a team that hasn’t won a playoff series since a surprising run to the Eastern Conference final in 2021. The Hawks went 36-46 this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.