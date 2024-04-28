Vientos a huge hit immediately for Mets in return from surprise demotion to minors

NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe the New York Mets made a mistake when they sent Mark Vientos to the minors. After waiting a month for another big league opportunity, the 24-year-old infielder is quickly making the most of it. Vientos socked a two-run homer in the 11th inning on his second day in the majors this season to give the Mets a 4-2 comeback victory over the St. Louis Cardinals. Vientos also had a pinch-hit single in the ninth and is 3 for 4 in two games since getting recalled from Triple-A Syracuse — all off the bench.

