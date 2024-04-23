US women’s soccer to play Olympic send-off match in Washington in July

CHICAGO (AP) — The U.S. women’s national team will play a send-off match against Costa Rica in Washington, D.C. before departing for the Olympics. The match announced Tuesday is set for July 16 at Audi Field. It will be the fourth friendly match under new coach Emma Hayes as the team prepares for France. Hayes was named coach of the team late last year, but is finishing out the season with Chelsea before taking over.

