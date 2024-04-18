University of Missouri plans $250 million renovation of Memorial Stadium

ROLLA, Mo. (AP) — The University of Missouri is planning a $250 million renovation of Memorial Stadium. The project is expected to be completed by the 2026 season. It will further enclose the north end of the stadium and add a variety of new premium seating options. The field-level Bunker Club in the south end zone will be converted to a team recruiting center, with upgrades to restrooms, concessions and the sound system among other changes. The university’s Board of Curators unanimously approved the hiring of Kansas City architecture firm DLR Group on Wednesday to handle the project.

