UEFA picks two video review referees at center of controversy for Euro 2024 duty

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — The match official accused of bias by English Premier League club Nottingham Forest got UEFA support by being selected for the European Championship as a video review expert. Forest’s inflammatory social media post on Sunday targeting Stuart Attwell has been widely criticized across English soccer and was even mocked by another club. Attwell is among 20 video assistant referee (VAR) specialists chosen by UEFA to work at the 51-game Euro 2024 in Germany that starts June 14. They include Tomasz Kwiatkowski of Poland who UEFA removed from a Champions League game in November because of his work at a previous game.

