Tyronn Lue says he wants to keep coaching Clippers, passes on addressing speculation over Lakers

DALLAS (AP) — Tyronn Lue says he wants to be coach of the Los Angeles Clippers longterm and declined to address directly speculation that the Lakers would target him in their search after firing Darvin Ham. Lue was asked about his future with the Clippers and the talk of the Lakers after Dallas ended LA’s season with a 114-101 victory in Game 6 of a first-round series. Lue says he feels strong support from owner Steve Ballmer and team president Lawrence Frank among others. Lue has two years remaining on his contract.

