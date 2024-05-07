Two WNBA players among a dozen Americans who played in Russia following Brittney Griner’s arrest

NEW YORK (AP) — Two WNBA players were among a dozen Americans who opted to play in Russia this past offseason following Brittney Griner’s incarceration in 2022. Forwards Kayla Thornton, a member of the New York Liberty, and the Los Angeles Sparks’ Monique Billings played for Dynamo Kursk. There were other former WNBA players in the league included Megan Walker and Bria Holmes. Many WNBA players opt to play in international leagues during the offseason to supplement their league salaries. Russia was one of the highest paying leagues and the favored destination for top players like Diana Taurasi, Sue Bird, Breanna Stewart and Griner. It’s lost its favored status because of Griner’s arrest and 10 month imprisonment as well as Russia’s ongoing war with Ukraine.

