Tuesday’s Scores
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Albany 62, Upsala 29
Alexandria 72, Fergus Falls 52
Andover 56, Park Center 38
Bemidji 50, Moorhead 45
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, Waconia 64
Blaine 75, Champlin Park 49
Brandon-Evansville 47, Bertha-Hewitt 37
Breckenridge 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 44
Burnsville 45, Shakopee 41
Centennial 77, Coon Rapids 31
Chanhassen 57, St. Louis Park 52
Chaska 71, New Prague 33
Chisago Lakes 65, North Branch 50
Crookston 67, Stephen-Argyle 46
Crosby-Ironton 71, Staples-Motley 54
Delano 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 46
Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Hawley 48
Duluth East 80, Hermantown 40
Eagan 62, Lakeville North 53
East Ridge 79, Mounds View 59
Eastview 71, Apple Valley 9
Edina 66, Buffalo 54
Farmington 47, Rosemount 44
Fosston 64, Cass Lake-Bena 51
Glencoe-Silver Lake 60, Rockford 35
Grand Rapids 59, Esko 47
Hill-Murray 62, Hastings 50
Hopkins 104, St. Michael-Albertville 94
Jordan 57, Hutchinson 45
Kittson County Central 66, Red Lake Falls 50
Lakeville South 65, Prior Lake 61
Legacy Christian 34, Maple Lake 33
Mahtomedi 73, Simley 30
Mankato East 86, Albert Lea 59
Maple Grove 70, Anoka 60
Maple River 57, Waseca 48
Maranatha Christian 65, Holy Family Catholic 62
Math and Science Academy 37, Hmong Academy 23
Minneapolis Southwest 44, Minneapolis Roosevelt 39
Minnehaha Academy 73, DeLaSalle 53
Minnetonka 57, Wayzata 54
Monticello 56, Cambridge-Isanti 44
New York Mills 50, Browerville/Eagle Valley 41
North St. Paul 61, South St. Paul 49
Norwood-Young America 71, Sibley East 69
Ogilvie 92, Wrenshall 21
Orono 62, Bloomington Jefferson 53
PACT Charter 51, Hope Academy 40
Pequot Lakes 84, Aitkin 29
Pillager 64, Swanville 47
Red Lake County 43, Mahnomen/Waubun 37
Red Wing 58, Mankato West 46
Robbinsdale Armstrong 50, Spring Lake Park 48
Rock Ridge 84, Chisholm 64
Rogers 52, Elk River 47
Roseau 74, East Grand Forks 62
Royalton 65, Eden Valley-Watkins 51
Sartell-St. Stephen 54, Brainerd 37
St. Agnes 43, West Lutheran 28
St. Cloud Cathedral 39, Little Falls 35
St. Croix Prep 78, St. Paul Central 32
St. Paul Humboldt 54, St. Paul Highland Park 44
Underwood 44, Henning 41
Verndale 53, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36
Watertown-Mayer 51, Annandale 50
White Bear Lake 68, Cretin-Derham Hall 48
Class A=
Section 1=
First Round=
LeRoy-Ostrander 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 38
Mabel-Canton 53, United South Central 47
Schaeffer Academy 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 38
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. MACCRAY, ccd.
Dassel-Cokato vs. Kimball, ccd.
Eagle Ridge Academy Charter vs. Nova Classical Academy, ccd.
Holdingford vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, ppd.
Mille Lacs Co-op vs. St. John’s Prep, ccd.
Minnesota Valley Lutheran vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, ccd.
Montevideo vs. Yellow Medicine East, ccd.
New London-Spicer vs. Litchfield, ppd.
New Richland-H-E-G vs. St. Clair, ccd.
Pipestone vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, ccd.
St. Peter vs. Marshall, ppd.
