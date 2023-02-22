Tuesday’s Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Albany 62, Upsala 29

Alexandria 72, Fergus Falls 52

Andover 56, Park Center 38

Bemidji 50, Moorhead 45

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 85, Waconia 64

Blaine 75, Champlin Park 49

Brandon-Evansville 47, Bertha-Hewitt 37

Breckenridge 56, Hillcrest Lutheran 44

Burnsville 45, Shakopee 41

Centennial 77, Coon Rapids 31

Chanhassen 57, St. Louis Park 52

Chaska 71, New Prague 33

Chisago Lakes 65, North Branch 50

Crookston 67, Stephen-Argyle 46

Crosby-Ironton 71, Staples-Motley 54

Delano 48, Southwest Christian (Chaska) 46

Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53, Hawley 48

Duluth East 80, Hermantown 40

Eagan 62, Lakeville North 53

East Ridge 79, Mounds View 59

Eastview 71, Apple Valley 9

Edina 66, Buffalo 54

Farmington 47, Rosemount 44

Fosston 64, Cass Lake-Bena 51

Glencoe-Silver Lake 60, Rockford 35

Grand Rapids 59, Esko 47

Hill-Murray 62, Hastings 50

Hopkins 104, St. Michael-Albertville 94

Jordan 57, Hutchinson 45

Kittson County Central 66, Red Lake Falls 50

Lakeville South 65, Prior Lake 61

Legacy Christian 34, Maple Lake 33

Mahtomedi 73, Simley 30

Mankato East 86, Albert Lea 59

Maple Grove 70, Anoka 60

Maple River 57, Waseca 48

Maranatha Christian 65, Holy Family Catholic 62

Math and Science Academy 37, Hmong Academy 23

Minneapolis Southwest 44, Minneapolis Roosevelt 39

Minnehaha Academy 73, DeLaSalle 53

Minnetonka 57, Wayzata 54

Monticello 56, Cambridge-Isanti 44

New York Mills 50, Browerville/Eagle Valley 41

North St. Paul 61, South St. Paul 49

Norwood-Young America 71, Sibley East 69

Ogilvie 92, Wrenshall 21

Orono 62, Bloomington Jefferson 53

PACT Charter 51, Hope Academy 40

Pequot Lakes 84, Aitkin 29

Pillager 64, Swanville 47

Red Lake County 43, Mahnomen/Waubun 37

Red Wing 58, Mankato West 46

Robbinsdale Armstrong 50, Spring Lake Park 48

Rock Ridge 84, Chisholm 64

Rogers 52, Elk River 47

Roseau 74, East Grand Forks 62

Royalton 65, Eden Valley-Watkins 51

Sartell-St. Stephen 54, Brainerd 37

St. Agnes 43, West Lutheran 28

St. Cloud Cathedral 39, Little Falls 35

St. Croix Prep 78, St. Paul Central 32

St. Paul Humboldt 54, St. Paul Highland Park 44

Underwood 44, Henning 41

Verndale 53, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 36

Watertown-Mayer 51, Annandale 50

White Bear Lake 68, Cretin-Derham Hall 48

Class A=

Section 1=

First Round=

LeRoy-Ostrander 54, Lyle/Austin Pacelli 38

Mabel-Canton 53, United South Central 47

Schaeffer Academy 49, Wabasha-Kellogg 38

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Buffalo Lake-Hector-Stewart vs. MACCRAY, ccd.

Dassel-Cokato vs. Kimball, ccd.

Eagle Ridge Academy Charter vs. Nova Classical Academy, ccd.

Holdingford vs. Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City, ppd.

Mille Lacs Co-op vs. St. John’s Prep, ccd.

Minnesota Valley Lutheran vs. Waterville-Elysian-Morristown, ccd.

Montevideo vs. Yellow Medicine East, ccd.

New London-Spicer vs. Litchfield, ppd.

New Richland-H-E-G vs. St. Clair, ccd.

Pipestone vs. Tracy-Milroy-Balaton, ccd.

St. Peter vs. Marshall, ppd.

