Tuesday’s Scores

The Associated Press The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Class 1A Substate 1=

Semfiinal=

Gehlen Catholic, Le Mars 79, Newell-Fonda 77

St. Mary’s, Remsen 68, South O’Brien, Paullina 51

Class 1A Substate 2=

Semfiinal=

Dunkerton 52, South Hamilton, Jewell 34

Semifinal=

Newman Catholic, Mason City 65, North Union 57

Class 1A Substate 3=

Semifinal=

North Linn, Troy Mills 78, Maquoketa Valley, Delhi 45

Wapsie Valley, Fairbank 71, Central City 42

Class 1A Substate 4=

Semifinal=

Bellevue Marquette Catholic 76, Prince of Peace Prep, Clinton 56

New London 58, Winfield-Mount Union 52

Class 1A Substate 5=

Semifinal=

Baxter 82, Montezuma 69

Madrid 67, Mount Ayr 59

Class 1A Substate 6=

Semifinal=

Gladbrook-Reinbeck 77, Keota 57

Class 1A Substate 7=

Semifinal=

AC/GC 67, Coon Rapids-Bayard 42

Grand View Christian 94, Lenox 47

Class 1A Substate 8=

Semifinal=

Bedford 44, East Mills 35

West Harrison, Mondamin 71, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 52

Class 2A Substate 1=

Semifinal=

West Lyon, Inwood 66, Emmetsburg 55

Western Christian 69, Estherville Lincoln Central 58

Class 2A Substate 2=

Semifinal=

Kuemper Catholic, Carroll 79, OA-BCIG 57

Sioux Central, Sioux Rapids 80, South Central Calhoun 59

Class 2A Substate 3=

Semifinal=

Hudson 79, Union Community, LaPorte City 54

Roland-Story, Story City 61, South Hardin 55

Class 2A Substate 4=

Semifinal=

Lake Mills 72, Osage 47

MFL-Mar-Mac 54, Beckman, Dyersville 51

Class 2A Substate 5=

Semifinal=

Aplington-Parkersburg 74, Jesup 58

Monticello 57, Alburnett 51

Class 2A Substate 6=

Semifinal=

Pella Christian 68, Wilton 65, OT

West Burlington 49, Albia 32

Class 2A Substate 7=

Semifinal=

A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 64, Van Meter 49

Des Moines Christian 55, Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont 54

Class 2A Substate 8=

Semifinal=

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 65, West Sioux 50

Treynor 63, Underwood 53

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, ScoreStream Inc..