Troyes fans and players throw flares at each other after 2nd-tier French game abandoned

TROYES, France (AP) — Angry home fans threw flares onto the field and some players launched them back toward the crowd after a second-tier league game between host Troyes and Valenciennes was abandoned on Friday night. Troyes faces relegation to the French league’s third tier and home fans behind one of the goals threw several flares onto the field with the score at 1-1 in the 89th minute at Stade de l’Aube. The game was stopped and not restarted. Some Troyes players then picked up flares off the ground and threw them back at the fans. Four years ago Troyes became the 10th club added to the Abu Dhabi-based ownership of Manchester City’s worldwide portfolio.

