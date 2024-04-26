Troy Fautanu idolized Troy Polamalu. Now he’s following in Polamalu’s footsteps in Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers selected offensive tackle Troy Fautanu with the 20th overall pick in the first round of the NFL draft. The selection gives coach Mike Tomlin a potential bookend to last year’s top pick Broderick Jones. The 6-foot-4, 317-pound Fautanu started 15 games at left tackle last season as the Huskies reached the College Football Playoff final against Michigan. He won the Joe Moore Award, given annually to the top offensive lineman in the country, in the process. The 23-year-old Fautanu joins an offense that hit the reset button in the offseason. The Steelers have made several notable moves over the past two months, including signing quarterback Russell Wilson.

