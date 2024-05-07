Tour champion Vingegaard still hopes to be in ‘top shape’ for this year’s race after bad crash

PARIS (AP) — Two-time defending Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is back on his bike, just a month after a bad crash that left him several broken ribs and a collapsed lung. And the Danish rider is still hoping to compete at this year’s Tour, which starts in seven weeks. Vingegaard’s team posted a video of him standing by his bike after his first outdoor ride since the accident. He said “it’s really nice to finally be able to ride like normal again.” Before the crash, Vingegaard had been considered one of the top favorites at the Tour again alongside his rival Tadej Pogacar.

