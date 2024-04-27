Top-seeded Sinner and Swiatek advance at Madrid Open. Tsitsipas upset by qualifier Monteiro

MADRID (AP) — Top-seeded Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek have both brushed aside opponents to advance at the Madrid Open. Sinner downed fellow Italian Lorenzo Sonego 6-0, 6-3 in the second round to improve to 5-0 against his countryman. Swiatek likewise made quick work of Sorana Cirstea 6-1, 6-1 to reach the women’s round of 16. Swiatek is preparing to make a run for a third straight title at the French Open next month. Brazilian qualifier Thiago Monteiro upset Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-4 in the second round.

