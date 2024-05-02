Top-seeded Celtics roll over Heat and into second round. They’ll play Cleveland or Orlando

BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics ran away from the rest of the NBA in the regular season. So far, the playoffs have been more of the same. The team that won 64 games to claim the league’s overall top seed dumped the Miami Heat in five games. Boston wo 118-84 on Wednesday night to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. In their four wins, the Celtics’ biggest leads were 34, 29, 28 and 37. Derrick White scored 25 points in the clincher. Boston is the first team in the East to advance. It will meet the winner of the first-round series between Orlando and Cleveland. The Cavaliers head into Game 6 on Friday night with a 3-2 lead.

