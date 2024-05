Toney’s goal drought continues after Brentford draws 0-0 with Fulham in Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Ivan Toney’s goal drought has stretched to 10 matches as Brentford fought out a 0-0 draw with west London neighbor Fulham in the Premier League. The England striker found the net against Belgium in March but has not scored for Brentford since the middle of February. Toney is now on his longest run without a club goal since playing for Peterborough in the lower leagues in 2019. Not that there was much riding on a distinctly low-key derby between two teams safe from relegation and nowhere near a place in Europe. Fulham is in 12th and Brentford in 16th.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.