Timberwolves coach Chris Finch leaves game in 4th quarter after collision with Mike Conley

PHOENIX (AP) — Minnesota coach Chris Finch was helped off the court late in the fourth quarter against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night after colliding with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley.

Conley was trying to dribble down the sideline when he collided with Suns star Devin Booker and ran into Finch, who appeared to injure his right knee as Conley tried to brace their fall. Finch grimaced and immediately grabbed his right knee.

He was down for a few minutes, surrounded by Minnesota players, coaches and staff, before slowly getting up and being assisted off the court.

Minnesota won 122-116 to sweep the first-round series.

Assistant coach Micah Nori directed the team for the final 1:41. Nori said Finch was in the medical room getting checked out and that the team went down to see him after the game.

Minnesota Timberwolves head coach Chris Finch holds his knee after colliding with Timberwolves guard Mike Conley during the second half of Game 4 of an NBA basketball first-round playoff series against the Phoenix Suns Sunday, April 28, 2024, in Phoenix. The Timberwolves won 122-116, taking the series 4-0. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Ross D. Franklin

“He’s obviously in good spirits and so are the guys,” Nori said.

Conley said he didn’t see Finch until the last moment and tried to hold him up following the collision. The veteran guard couldn’t help but tell a joke or two at the coach’s expense after the Game 4 victory.

“I told him to sit his (butt) down — he shouldn’t be standing up like that late in the game,” Conley said. “He’s in the way. But prayers up for him, I’m sure he’ll be fine.”

