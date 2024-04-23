Three of soccer’s top clubs need a new coach. Unai Emery off the market after Aston Villa extension

Unai Emery has extended his contract with Aston Villa. Emery has overseen an impressive turnaround at the Premier League club. Villa was in danger of being relegated when he took charge last season but is now fourth in England’s top flight and in contention for Champions League qualification. The Villa manager has also led his team into the semifinals of the Europa Conference League. Liverpool, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all looking to appoint a new coach this summer but Emery has ended uncertainty about his future by signing a new deal.

