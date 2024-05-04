Third round of China Open canceled because of thunder and lightning. Event shortened to 54 holes

SHENZHEN, China (AP) — The third round of the China Open has been canceled because of thunder and lightning. The European Tour has announced it will now be a 54-hole event with Sunday’s final round being played in a two-tee, three-ball format starting at 8.00 a.m. local time. Sebastian Soderberg of Sweden leads on 16 under par and holds a three-shot advantage over Paul Waring of England at Hidden Grace Golf Club.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.