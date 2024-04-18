The Patriots enter the NFL draft needing a QB, but could trade down to fill other needs

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Bill Belichick’s departure has created a domino effect inside the Patriots headquarters heading into the NFL draft. Once the franchise’s de facto leader on both on-field and personnel matters, this draft represents a shift with team owner Robert Kraft putting the draft room keys in the hands of director of scouting Eliot Wolf. All eyes will be on what New England does with the No. 3 overall pick. The Patriots are in need of a franchise quarterback after trading 2021 first-round pick Mac Jones to Jacksonville. But Wolf indicated that trading down from No. 3 is a possibility if it would mean garnering more picks to fill additional needs at receiver and on the offensive line.

