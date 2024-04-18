The Dallas Stars have a big age gap with players who have come together for No. 1 seed in the West

DALLAS (AP) — There is quite an age gap for the Western Conference champion Dallas Stars. Top goal scorer Wyatt Johnston is only 20 years old while Joe Pavelski is 39. The 18-year, 10-month gap between the Stars’ youngest and oldest players is the widest among the Western Conference playoff teams by 2 1/2 years, with Edmonton at 16 years and four months. Toronto is the only team in the postseason with a wider one, with a 21-year-old forward and defenseman Mark Giordano, the only 40-year-old in these playoffs. Stars forward Tyler Seguin says it’s cool to have so many different layers of age on the team.

