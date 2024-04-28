The Canucks are starting a 3rd different goalie, Arturs Silovs, in Game 4 of series with Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Arturs Silovs is making his NHL playoff debut Sunday in Game 4 for Vancouver as the third different Canucks goalie to start their best-of-seven, first-round series against Nashville. The Canucks started All-Star Thatcher Demko in a Game 1 win. He is week-to-week with an unspecified injury. Casey DeSmith started both Games 2 and 3. He got his first postseason victory Friday night. DeSmith was leveled by Predators forward Michael McCarron behind the net. That hit earned McCarron a $2,000 fine. DeSmith was seen at practice Saturday. Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet wasn’t specific when asked if DeSmith would be in net Sunday. The Canucks lead the series 2-1.

