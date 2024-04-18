Tennessee State hires coach in big step to being the first HBCU to add ice hockey

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State has taken its biggest step yet toward becoming the first historically Black college and university to introduce ice hockey by hiring Duanté Abercrombie as the Tigers’ head coach. Tennessee State officials announced the hiring Thursday. They first announced the university’s plans in June 2023 during the NHL draft in Nashville. The hope has been to play this year at the club level and eventually field Division I men’s and women’s teams. Abercrombie is an inaugural member of the NHL’s Coaches’ Association’s BIPOC Coaches Program. He spent the 2022-23 season with the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and their minor league affiliates.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.