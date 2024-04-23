Ten Hag comes out fighting and calls reactions to Man United’s FA Cup semifinal win ‘a disgrace’

By JAMES ROBSON The Associated Press
Manchester United's head coach Erik ten Hag shouts to his players from the sideline during the English FA Cup semifinal soccer match between Coventry City and Manchester United at Wembley stadium in London, Sunday, April 21, 2024. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Alastair Grant]

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come out fighting after watching his team limp into the FA Cup final. United was roundly criticized for blowing a 3-0 lead against second-tier Coventry on Sunday and needing a penalty shootout to advance to the final. Ten Hag admitted United had been fortunate when Coventry saw an extra-time winner ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside. But with uncertainty surrounding his future he hit out at his critics after leading United to back-to-back FA Cup finals and called the reaction ‘a disgrace.’ United will play Manchester City in a repeat of last year’s final on May 25.

