Ten Hag comes out fighting and calls reactions to Man United’s FA Cup semifinal win ‘a disgrace’

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has come out fighting after watching his team limp into the FA Cup final. United was roundly criticized for blowing a 3-0 lead against second-tier Coventry on Sunday and needing a penalty shootout to advance to the final. Ten Hag admitted United had been fortunate when Coventry saw an extra-time winner ruled out by VAR for a marginal offside. But with uncertainty surrounding his future he hit out at his critics after leading United to back-to-back FA Cup finals and called the reaction ‘a disgrace.’ United will play Manchester City in a repeat of last year’s final on May 25.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.