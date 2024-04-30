St. John’s Chris Ledlum and Jordan Dingle suing NCAA for denying them 2024-25 eligibility

NEW YORK (AP) — St. John’s basketball players Chris Ledlum and Jordan Dingle have filed a lawsuit against the NCAA for denying their request for an eligibility waiver that would give them one more season of competition. The lawsuit in Queens (New York) Supreme Court contends the NCAA unfairly denied the players their fifth years under the COVID-19 waiver granted to athletes whose 2019-20 seasons were disrupted by the pandemic. Ledlum transferred to St. John’s from Harvard and Dingle from Penn before last season. Ledlum and Dingle also lost the 2020-21 season because the Ivy League opted to have no sports competition that academic year.

