Spurs center Zach Collins needs surgery for torn labrum but should be back for start of next season

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — San Antonio Spurs center Zach Collins has a torn labrum that will require surgery but is expected to be ready for the start of next season. The injury to Collins’ right shoulder happened in the third quarter of the Spurs’ season finale against Detroit. The team says an MRI confirmed the labrum tear. Collins averaged 11.2 points and 5.4 rebounds in 69 games. It’s the second-most games of his six-year career. The Spurs finished 22-60 for the second consecutive season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.