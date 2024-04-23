Sports betting: Caleb Williams favored to be No. 1 overall pick in NFL draft

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams is BetMGM Sportsbook’s favorite to be the No. 1 overall pick in this week’s NFL draft. The draft will be held from Thursday to Saturday in Detroit and the Chicago Bears have the top pick. The Washington Commanders, New England Patriots, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Chargers round out the top five. A run on quarterbacks is expected but trades could enter the equation with teams moving up to grab the player they want. Williams is -10000 to be the first player drafted. Jayden Daniels has the best odds at -155 to be the No. 2 pick.

