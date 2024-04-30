South African boxer Dingaan Thobela, ‘The Rose of Soweto,’ dies aged 57

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African boxer Dingaan Thobela, a two-weight world champion known as “The Rose of Soweto,” has died. He was 57. The ministry of sports confirmed his death on Tuesday. Thobela won the WBO lightweight title in 1990 and the WBA lightweight title in 1993, when he beat American Tony Lopez in a rematch. He moved up to super-middleweight and beat Britain’s Glenn Catley for the WBC belt with a 12th-round stoppage in 2000. Thobela was widely popular in his home country as his rise coincided with South African boxing’s heyday in the 1980s and 1990s as apartheid was coming to an end.

